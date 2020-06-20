Here's Your Chance to Get Today's Most Innovative Smartphone for Free

June 20, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, it's often important to be on the cutting edge of trends in . From implementing the smartest AI in your operations to ensuring you have the best data tools at your disposal, there are obvious business benefits to being ahead of the technology game. However, from a more nuanced standpoint, it also pays to have the best personal tech, too. After all, are you more likely to close a deal if you're going into a meeting with a Motorola RAZR or an innovative, cutting-edge beauty like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

Phones like the Z Flip turn heads and make people say, "This person has their stuff together." Getting your Z Flip for free before most of the world catches on is even more of a power move.

While the world thought flip phones were a thing of the past, Samsung set out to prove that the new age of touchscreens was still missing something. The revolutionary Z Flip is the result of that work. This ingenious phone looks just like a touchscreen phone, except that the flexible display flips shut for added portability. Not only that, but the flip design facilitates a camera made to stand on its own, a split-screen Flex Mode option, and a dual battery that blows competitors out of the water. It's not just about aesthetics; it actually functions better too.

Between the groundbreaking portable design, the multitasking capability of Flex Mode, the 10MP camera, and a massive 256GB capacity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is an outstanding phone for entrepreneurs. Best of all, you can get yours absolutely free in The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Giveaway. Enter to win today, all it takes is an email address.