Smartphones

Here's Your Chance to Get Today's Most Innovative Smartphone for Free

Enter to win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's Your Chance to Get Today's Most Innovative Smartphone for Free
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, it's often important to be on the cutting edge of trends in technology. From implementing the smartest AI in your operations to ensuring you have the best data tools at your disposal, there are obvious business benefits to being ahead of the technology game. However, from a more nuanced standpoint, it also pays to have the best personal tech, too. After all, are you more likely to close a deal if you're going into a meeting with a Motorola RAZR or an innovative, cutting-edge beauty like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

Phones like the Z Flip turn heads and make people say, "This person has their stuff together." Getting your Z Flip for free before most of the world catches on is even more of a power move.

While the world thought flip phones were a thing of the past, Samsung set out to prove that the new age of touchscreens was still missing something. The revolutionary Z Flip is the result of that work. This ingenious phone looks just like a touchscreen phone, except that the flexible display flips shut for added portability. Not only that, but the flip design facilitates a camera made to stand on its own, a split-screen Flex Mode option, and a dual battery that blows competitors out of the water. It's not just about aesthetics; it actually functions better too.

Between the groundbreaking portable design, the multitasking capability of Flex Mode, the 10MP camera, and a massive 256GB capacity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is an outstanding phone for entrepreneurs. Best of all, you can get yours absolutely free in The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Giveaway. Enter to win today, all it takes is an email address.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartphones

Google Explains Why the Pixel 4 Is Not a 5G Phone

Smartphones

Smartphones Have Officially Crushed Digital Cameras

Smartphones

Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'