Apple Watch

Get a Rare Discount on the Latest Apple Watch Today

The perfect accessory for entrepreneurs is on sale now.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get a Rare Discount on the Latest Apple Watch Today
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have to be connected all the time if they really want to scale their businesses. Of course, it's important to take time for yourself away from the computer and your phone, but you don't necessarily have to disconnect completely. After all, how would you feel if you missed an important call about a potentially huge offer? The Apple Watch 5, therefore, is the perfect accessory for entrepreneurs.

The Apple Watch 5 brings your life onto your wrist, everywhere you go. With a display that's always on, you can get notifications, check apps, and view health information without having your phone on you. While you're out on a run, getting some exercise, the Apple Watch 5 has a built-in GPS that lets you send and receive messages and calls, and get notifications from all of your other apps from anywhere.

As a fitness device, it's unrivaled. In addition to keeping you connected, the GPS tracks distance traveled, your pace, and maps your route in all of your workouts. It comes with an ECG app to let you know when your heart rate is irregularly high or low and even has an Emergency SOS that allows you to quickly call help or alert your emergency contacts if you hurt yourself or lose the trail. The Activity Rings feature reminds you to sit less and get up every hour so you don't get bogged down in your work and forget to give your body the love it needs. You can even access the entire Apple Music library of more than 60 million songs right on your wrist while you're on the go.

The Apple Watch 5 is the perfect watch for active entrepreneurs who are always on the go. It's on sale in a variety of options today, and that doesn't happen often:

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple Watch

This Keychain Charger Lets You Juice Your Apple Watch on the Go

Apple Watch

Discounts and Advertising Spur Brisk Apple Watch Sales

Apple Watch

At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.