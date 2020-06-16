Get a Rare Discount on the Latest Apple Watch Today

June 16, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have to be connected all the time if they really want to scale their businesses. Of course, it's important to take time for yourself away from the computer and your phone, but you don't necessarily have to disconnect completely. After all, how would you feel if you missed an important call about a potentially huge offer? The Apple Watch 5, therefore, is the perfect accessory for entrepreneurs.

The Apple Watch 5 brings your life onto your wrist, everywhere you go. With a display that's always on, you can get notifications, check apps, and view health information without having your phone on you. While you're out on a run, getting some exercise, the Apple Watch 5 has a built-in GPS that lets you send and receive messages and calls, and get notifications from all of your other apps from anywhere.

As a fitness device, it's unrivaled. In addition to keeping you connected, the GPS tracks distance traveled, your pace, and maps your route in all of your workouts. It comes with an ECG app to let you know when your heart rate is irregularly high or low and even has an Emergency SOS that allows you to quickly call help or alert your emergency contacts if you hurt yourself or lose the trail. The Activity Rings feature reminds you to sit less and get up every hour so you don't get bogged down in your work and forget to give your body the love it needs. You can even access the entire Apple Music library of more than 60 million songs right on your wrist while you're on the go.

The Apple Watch 5 is the perfect watch for active entrepreneurs who are always on the go. It's on sale in a variety of options today, and that doesn't happen often: