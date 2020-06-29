Free Webinar | July 23: How to Build a Successful Brand App
We speak with tech entrepreneur Adam Cohen-Aslatei as he discusses how to build your own app through his success story for S'More.
Join our webinar with tech entrepreneur Adam Cohen-Aslatei as he discusses how to build your own app through his success story for S’More. Adam will touch upon how to build a profitable brand-first company, raise money, and why investors want in, even during a pandemic.
Key Takeaways:
- How to build a successful app in today's market
- How to differentiate yourself from other competitors
- Tactics for successfully finding investors
- How to build awareness around your brand
Adam is the former Managing Director of Chappy, Bumble’s gay dating app. He has over twelve years of experience, including almost 5 years at The Meet Group (MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, hi5, Lovoo, and Growlr). Adam is a high growth digital marketing expert, having led marketing teams for both leading publishers and for ad tech companies. He combines the best of brand and performance marketing to deliver flawless execution.