Free Webinar | July 23: How to Build a Successful Brand App

Join our webinar with tech entrepreneur Adam Cohen-Aslatei as he discusses how to build your own app through his success story for S’More. Adam will touch upon how to build a profitable brand-first company, raise money, and why want in, even during a pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

How to build a successful app in today's market

How to differentiate yourself from other competitors

Tactics for successfully finding investors

How to build awareness around your brand

Adam is the former Managing Director of Chappy, Bumble’s gay dating app. He has over twelve years of experience, including almost 5 years at The Meet Group (MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, hi5, Lovoo, and Growlr). Adam is a high growth digital marketing expert, having led marketing teams for both leading publishers and for ad tech companies. He combines the best of brand and performance marketing to deliver flawless execution.