Free Webinar | July 23: How to Build a Successful Brand App

We speak with tech entrepreneur Adam Cohen-Aslatei as he discusses how to build your own app through his success story for S'More.
Image credit: Delmaine Donson | Getty Images

1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Join our webinar with tech entrepreneur Adam Cohen-Aslatei as he discusses how to build your own app through his success story for S’More. Adam will touch upon how to build a profitable brand-first company, raise money, and why investors want in, even during a pandemic. 

Key Takeaways: 

  • How to build a successful app in today's market 
  • How to differentiate yourself from other competitors
  • Tactics for successfully finding investors 
  • How to build awareness around your brand 

Adam is the former Managing Director  of Chappy, Bumble’s gay dating app. He has over twelve years of experience, including almost 5 years at The Meet Group (MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, hi5, Lovoo, and Growlr). Adam is a high growth digital marketing expert, having led marketing teams for both leading publishers and for ad tech companies. He combines the best of brand and performance marketing to deliver flawless execution. 

