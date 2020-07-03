This Innovative Company Is Changing the Way Kids Practice Sports

July 3, 2020 2 min read

For many families, summer is full of sports. Between camps, leagues, and private coaching, summer is an excellent time for athletic kids to hone their skills and for parents to help them improve their game. This year, however, most camps and leagues are postponed, meaning kids suddenly have a lot more time on their hands. You can keep them on task and practicing regularly with a DribbleUp Smart Ball.

DribbleUp makes Smart Basketballs and Smart Soccer Balls designed for athletes of any age. Combined with the DU app, DribbleUp balls allow kids to practice their skills with video workouts and training.

Using just a smartphone camera, kids can follow along with the on-screen training while the app tracks how kids dribble the Smart Basketball or Smart Soccer Ball. With each drill, they can improve their ball-handling or footwork while following along with an expert trainer. You'll get access to a wealth of free drills with the purchase of your ball, as well as one month to the upgraded DU Live Membership, where you can access daily live training sessions and hours of more on-demand content. It's almost like having a personal basketball or soccer trainer for your kid on-call all summer long — while maintaining social distancing guidelines of course.

DU Smart Balls are safe to use anywhere, so you can take them to the park, out in the backyard, or just get in a training exercise in a well-lit area of your home. With that kind of flexibility, you can incorporate basketball or soccer training into your kid's summer schedule with ease. Through all that additional practice and a focus on fundamentals, your kid won't miss a beat when they return to organized play. They even have a Smart Medicine Ball for adults if you're looking to mix up your at-home workout routine.

Help your kids practice their favorite sports all summer long. DribbleUp Smart Balls start at $99, and until July 6 you can use code JULY4 at checkout for 20 percent off.