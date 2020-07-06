Charging

The 'Evercable' May Be the Last Charging Cable You Ever Have to Buy

Get the world's strongest charging cable for less than $20.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 'Evercable' May Be the Last Charging Cable You Ever Have to Buy
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you probably have many, many other things on your mind besides your phone's charging cable. That is until it breaks and you suddenly have to make an unplanned detour to ensure you don't run out of battery before an important call. With the standard-issue cables that come with most phones, this is a far too common scenario. With an Evercable, however, you won't have to worry about your charging cable failing you when you need it most.

Evercable calls itself the world's strongest charging cable, which shouldn't be taken lightly. Made using unusual materials and a non-standard approach, Evercable is designed with the specific intent of lasting a lifetime. Created with a stainless steel casing, the Evercable is tested and bent more than 60,000 times, giving you long-lasting durability while the casing makes the cable tangle-free. Better yet, Evercable gives you higher charging and data-read speeds than competitors, making it even more convenient. Plus, at 4.3-feet long, it's just long enough to be accessible but not so long that it becomes a hazard in your office.

Having to replace your charging cable every few months is counterproductive and counterintuitive to the lifestyle of a busy entrepreneur, so why do it? Evercable may just be the last charging cable you ever buy, and it's cheaper than the standard-issue competitors. Right now, you can get a USB-C Evercable for 19 percent off $19.90 at just $15.95, or a Lightning Evercable for 17 percent off $22.95 at just $18.95.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Charging

uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord

Gadgets

This Tiny-Yet-Genius Device Backs up Your Phone Every Time You Charge It

Gadgets

This Keychain Charger Can Give Your Smartphone a Quick Charge Anywhere