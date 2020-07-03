10 Products on Sale for July 4th That You Will Use Every Day

July 3, 2020 6 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’ve been spending a bit more time at home than usual lately, you’re far from alone. But just because most of the country has to stay cooped up inside for the foreseeable future doesn’t mean that you aren’t allowed to have some fun. From earbuds and wireless chargers to personalized air conditioners and monitor extensions, these 10 best-selling will make your life at home much better and far more productive, and each one is on sale for a limited time.

1. datAshur® PRO² 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.2 Flash Drive

MSRP: $89 | Sale Price: $63.96 (28 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

Cloud storage services are great, but sometimes you just need a good old-fashioned USB drive to get the job done. This fully-encrypted flash drive boasts a whopping 512GB of storage and comes with an integrated keypad for added security, and you’ll be able to share its contents with anyone who has your customized PIN code.

2. MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal

MSRP: $110 | Sale Price: $76.00 (30 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

You're likely taking Zoom calls daily, so why not take your at-home video conferencing to the next level with this smartphone gimbal? You’ll be able to capture incredibly smooth shots in any environment, and a specialized charging feature ensures that you’ll never have to worry about running out of power while you record. Your order even comes with a detachable tripod for added stability.

3. CASA Hub O7 USB-C Multi-Function Hub with Wireless Charger

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $63.16 (36 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

Meet the hub to end all hubs. Perfect for homes with a wide range of devices that are always running out of power, this all-in-one wireless charger comes packed with four USB ports, HDMI, and VGA connections. You’ll also be able to enjoy high-speed 5Gbps data transfers when you connect your computer, and a sleek and compact design fits in seamlessly with any decor.

4. Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones

MSRP: $149 | Sale Price: $79.19 (46 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

These fully-customizable earphones take sonics and comfort to new levels, thanks to a moldable design that perfectly matches the contours of your ears. They feature the latest Bluetooth 5.0 that makes it easy to connect to all of your various devices, and an IPX7 waterproof rating means that they’ll be able to accompany you on those sweaty workouts.

5. TAP STRAP 2: All-in-1 Wearable Keyboard, Mouse & Controller

MSRP: $199 | Sale Price: $135.96 (31 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

Translate finger taps into everything from letters and numbers to full-commands and even emails with this all-in-one wearable. Acting as a keyboard and a mouse, this futuristic communications device will help you relieve stress and tension that comes from traditional typing, and it’s a must-have item for anyone who wants a little more freedom when controlling PowerPoint presentations.

6. iPM 3-in-1 Desktop Charging Stand 5-Port USB Charging Station

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $46.74 (52 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH15

This desktop charging stand comes with five high-powered USB ports along with specialized charging zones for your watch and AirPods. It’s easy to power everything from your smartphones to your tablets, and over-charge protection means that you won’t have to worry about harming your devices—even if there’s a power surge.

7. Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

MSRP: $250 | Sale Price: $179.35 (28 percent off) with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO

Drastically increase your productivity when you work at home or when you’re on the move with this HD monitor extension. You’ll be able to enjoy dual-screen functionality in any environment, and 270 degrees of rotation makes it perfect for video conferences and presentations. Your order even comes with 12 adhesive plates for mounting up to three laptops.

8. EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner

MSRP: $256 | Sale Price: $144 (43 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

This personal air conditioner will allow you to create your very own microclimate wherever you are. Acting as an AC unit, humidifier, and air purifier, the EvaSMART 2 is powerful enough to work in the home or office but lightweight enough to be picked up and moved around without the hassle. You’ll even be able to integrate with your go-to at-home smart devices for added convenience.

9. CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case

MSRP: $80 | Sale Price: $59.49 (25 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH15

It’s an unfortunate fact that your smartphone screen contains more germs than a toilet seat, and if you want to really stay safe you should be cleaning it just as frequently as you wash your hands. This UV light case effectively kills up to 99.99 percent of germs and harmful bacteria that live on your smartphone and other gadgets in just five minutes, the company says. It even comes with an aromatherapy function that will keep your devices smelling super fresh at all times.

10. Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones

MSRP: $300 | Sale Price: $160 (46 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

These earphones take things to an entirely new level by allowing you to translate over 30 languages in real-time. Ideal for frequent travelers, these multifunctional earbuds translate entire sentences in just two seconds via WiFi or 4G, and you’ll be able to listen to your tunes and translate like a pro for up to five hours on a single charge.

