Build Great Landing Pages for Your Business with Lifetime Access to This $40 Tool

July 8, 2020 2 min read

Whether you're running a mom-and-pop bakery, a laundry pickup service, an ecommerce empire, or practically any other business, having a prominent web presence is important. But for some businesses, that means more than just having a company website. Being able to create multiple for products, announcements, special promotions, and myriad other reasons can help your business better cater to specific customers and run more customized marketing and acquisition campaigns. One of the most budget-friendly ways to do that is with InfinityPages.

InfinityPages specializes in letting you build fully-custom landing pages in just seconds. Their intuitive drag-and-drop builder makes it easy to design your page exactly how you'd like it and push it live fast without needing developers or designers. With professional templates, elements, widgets, forms, and more, InfinityPages gives you a starting-off point, and then complete control over your landing pages. Once your landing page is built and launched, InfinityPages hosts pages on their cloud servers with 99.9% uptime, ensuring your customers have the best browsing experience possible. Plus, they give you an accurate analytics center for tracking your pages and various campaigns.

With InfinityPages, there's no limit to the number of sites or pages you can build, nor is there a limit on the number of elements you can use in your pages. You can add integrations like chat widgets, custom embeds, email opt-in forms, and much, much more. You can even download your websites as many times as you'd like for future reference. InfinityPages helps you learn more about your users, all while better connecting with them and driving engagement.

If you want to add to your company's web presence, landing pages are a great tool. A lifetime subscription to InfinityPages' Startup Plan is normally $300, but you can get one today for just $39.99.