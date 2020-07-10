Music

Enjoy Your Vinyl Collection Anywhere with The World's Smallest Record Player

RokBlok makes your vinyl collection portable.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Enjoy Your Vinyl Collection Anywhere with The World's Smallest Record Player
Image credit: RokBlok

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you love vinyl, you may find it's difficult to listen to your favorite music in any other format. CDs and streaming services just don't quite have that "it" factor. But record players aren't exactly portable either. The makers of RokBlok, however, set out to rectify that problem.

RokBlok claims to be the world's smallest wireless record player. And considering it measures in at 4" x 2", it's hard to disagree, You may have seen it featured on ABC's Shark Tank or checked out its rave reviews on sites including TechCrunch and Mashable. This handy device fits comfortably in your pocket, allowing you to break it out anywhere you want to play vinyl. RokBlok has a built-in speaker so all you have to do is place RokBlok on a record and raise the control lever to start playing crisp, clear vinyl sound. If you're looking for even bigger sound, you can wirelessly send your music to any Bluetooth device, be it a smartphone or a portable speaker. The amazing part about RokBlok is that anywhere you have a flat surface and a record, you have a record player.

RokBlok has a rechargeable battery that offers up to four hours of playtime on a single charge and it's compatible with 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM vinyl records.

If you're ready to enjoy your vinyl collection anywhere this summer, get RokBlok into your life. Normally $99, you can get one today on sale for just $89.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Music

Learn to Use Music Production Software Like Ableton Pro

Music

Entrepreneurial Musician Andrea Callanan on Overcoming Obstacles and Finding Your Voice

Music

Get Royalty-Free Access to Exclusive Audio Tracks for Less Than $30