This UV-C Tower Sanitizes Your Home or Office Fast and Without Chemicals

July 11, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As much of the country starts going back to work, people are finding quickly just how hard it is to keep a public space clean and healthy during a pandemic. Either you have to enforce stringent social distancing policies that can negatively impact work time or keep dousing your office in chemicals to ensure it's completely clean. Whether you're trying to have a safe working environment or keep your home safe and clean without any extra stress, the KAPSULE™ UV Room Sanitizing Tower is your ticket to clean, sanitized living.

This clever tower has all of the sanitizing power with none of the chemicals. Harnessing the disinfecting power of UV light, the KAPSULE™ provides 360º UV-C sterilization in confined spaces. High-risk areas like offices, bedrooms, hotel rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and more are at significantly less risk of cross-contamination with the KAPSULE™ in there. Using 254nm UV-C light, the tower naturally eliminates germs that cause colds, infections, asthma, and allergic reactions and is proven to be effective to a two square meter range. It works in as little as 15 minutes, providing a safer, cleaner environment fast.

The KAPSULE™ is totally chemical-free and odorless and is extremely portable so you can move it around rooms in your house or office with ease. It even has a built-in safety switch to automatically turn off the light if it's turned upwards and towards eye level.

Protect your home or office from airborne germs and bacteria, but remember to take all CDC-recommended precautions when it comes to protecting against coronavirus specifically. The KAPSULE™ UV Room Sanitizing Tower is normally $129.99 but you can save 40% off when you get it for $76.99 now. It's available in white or black.