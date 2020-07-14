Spotify Debuts Podcast Charts to Let You Know What's Popular

July 14, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



has made a serious commitment to podcasts over the last few years, and today the streaming service is debuting its newest tool for listeners in 26 markets — including the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, Sweden, Germany and Australia. Like the company does for music, Spotify will now offer charts that rank the most popular shows based on audience and the biggest trending selections. They’re called Top Podcasts and Trending Podcasts, and they’ll be easy to find under Browse > Podcasts > Podcast Charts on both iOS and Android.

Top Podcasts will keep tabs on the “overall most popular podcasts” based on “recent listener numbers.” Spotify says it will update the list monthly so that it remains accurate. Trending Podcasts will be ranked by algorithms that facilitate “discovery of newly-launched shows.” Basically, it will compile the fast climbers to provide you with new shows to listen to. The company explains that the Top Podcasts charts will also be available for each category. For example, you’ll be able to see the most popular news or true crime podcasts ranked.

Spotify will expand the charts feature for creators as well. Inside Spotify for Podcasters, the company will let users know when their show is charting. And of course, that status will be shareable across social channels.

Update 10:58AM ET: This post has been updated to clarify the podcast charts will be available in 26 markets total. Spotify also explained that only the Top Podcasts charts will be available for each podcast topic/category inside the app.