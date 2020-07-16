'The Michelle Obama Podcast' Debuts July 29 on Spotify

July 16, 2020 2 min read

Last month, announced that it had signed the Obama’s Higher Ground production company to an exclusive deal, and today we’re seeing the first fruit of that. revealed on Twitter that her inaugural podcast, simply entitled The Michelle Obama Podcast, will debut July 29 on Spotify.

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen on July 29! pic.twitter.com/89zecZXnrr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 16, 2020

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” the former first lady said. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

Obama said that, “I’ll be talking to some of the people I’m closest with” in the first season, with guests including Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, Michele Norris and Dr. Sharon Malone MD. She promised to cover topics about “relationships that make us who we are,” ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to race relations. “I hope this podcast sparks ideas and topics that you can open up with, within your own circles,” she added.

It should be just the start, as Spotify inked a multiyear agreement with Higher Ground. The Obamas also have a deal with Netflix and recently unveiled their first programs on that streaming service. The Michelle Obama Podcast will be available starting on July 29 to both free and premium users.