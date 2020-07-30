Want to Start a Side Hustle Investing in Real Estate? Here's How to Start with $500.

July 30, 2020 2 min read

Although mortgage rates have hit historic lows, home prices haven't exactly plummeted along with them. In other words, buying property remains a sound investment. But it isn't exactly easy to just jump into.

It takes a lot of capital to buy a home, and few people can justify buying their first property as an investment rather than a place to live. As such, has long been reserved for the ultra-wealthy.

DiversyFund, however, is on a mission to change that. For as little as $500, you can turn real estate investing into your side hustle using their platform.

So how does this math work? DiversyFund operates a private real estate investment trust (REIT) that is comprised of projects and properties handpicked by a team of expert real estate investors. Those experts identify high-potential properties, buy them, then manage, renovate, and sell them to turn a profit. When they sell, they split the profits among all investors in the trusts, putting money back into your pocket.

DiversyFund is operated by real-estate pros, so they can eliminate the middlemen entirely, and work more quickly to turn a profit. They even reinvest your dividends each month, so you have higher potential earnings. Plus, both the company and the investors make the bulk of earnings when the properties are sold at the end of the 5-year term, meaning their goals are aligned with yours.

With a minimum investment of $500, you can start generating passive income by being a DiversyFund investor. You can be a property owner with none of the responsibility and without having to do the painstaking research and analysis that goes into investing. The barriers are lowered, you just have to take a jump. If you're ready to start investing, check out DiversyFund today.