Real Estate Investment

Want to Start a Side Hustle Investing in Real Estate? Here's How to Start with $500.

DiversyFund wants everyone to become a real estate investor.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Start a Side Hustle Investing in Real Estate? Here's How to Start with $500.
Image credit: DiversyFund

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Although mortgage rates have hit historic lows, home prices haven't exactly plummeted along with them. In other words, buying property remains a sound investment. But it isn't exactly easy to just jump into.

It takes a lot of capital to buy a home, and few people can justify buying their first property as an investment rather than a place to live. As such, real estate investment has long been reserved for the ultra-wealthy.

DiversyFund, however, is on a mission to change that. For as little as $500, you can turn real estate investing into your side hustle using their platform.

So how does this math work? DiversyFund operates a private real estate investment trust (REIT) that is comprised of projects and properties handpicked by a team of expert real estate investors. Those experts identify high-potential properties, buy them, then manage, renovate, and sell them to turn a profit. When they sell, they split the profits among all investors in the trusts, putting money back into your pocket.

DiversyFund is operated by real-estate pros, so they can eliminate the middlemen entirely, and work more quickly to turn a profit. They even reinvest your dividends each month, so you have higher potential earnings. Plus, both the company and the investors make the bulk of earnings when the properties are sold at the end of the 5-year term, meaning their goals are aligned with yours.

With a minimum investment of $500, you can start generating passive income by being a DiversyFund investor. You can be a property owner with none of the responsibility and without having to do the painstaking research and analysis that goes into investing. The barriers are lowered, you just have to take a jump. If you're ready to start investing, check out DiversyFund today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books arrow_forward

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Real Estate Investment

Mortgage Rates Have Reached Historic Lows. Learn How to Invest in Real Estate Now.

Real Estate Investment

Roofstock Is Making Investing in Property Possible for Millennials

Real Estate Investment

Now's an Intriguing Time to Invest in Alternatives — Here's How to Get Started