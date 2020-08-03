Gadgets

Want to Double or Triple Your Screen Space? Check Out This Genius Portable Monitor.

This Indiegogo-funded portable monitor lets you double your laptop screen space.
Want to Double or Triple Your Screen Space? Check Out This Genius Portable Monitor.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're working in an office, you get accustomed to certain office perks. A pot of coffee always brewed, snacks in the kitchen, a dual-monitor desk setup, and other little conveniences make being your most productive self easy. However, while most of the country is working from home, it's not quite as easy to get into that productive rhythm. If it's the dual-monitor setup you're missing, then you're in for a treat.

The Mobile Pixels TRIO goes above and beyond any standard second monitor, giving you a portable monitor to link to your laptop anywhere you want to work. This ingenious laptop accessory makes it easier than ever to multitask, whether you're working on complicated spreadsheets, taking a Zoom call, watching the markets, or anything else you need a second monitor for. Better yet, it's capable of expanding to two extra screens.

Just plug the TRIO into your laptop and you're instantly ready to go. You can rotate the TRIO's 180º or fold them into a triangle to create a presentation mode, giving you incredible flexibility, and adjust the brightness on each individual screen to your liking. The compact design makes it extremely portable, allowing you to get an efficient setup anywhere. The TRIO is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, or Android device via USB connection.

The Mobile Pixels TRIO successfully raised more than $1.5 million on Indiegogo and has been featured on Buzzfeed, Geeky Gadgets, WIRED, and more. Right now, you can get a single monitor for $214.99 (16 percent off) or dual monitors for $419.99 (16 percent off). Also, get the TRIO Max single monitor for $269.99 (15 percent off) or dual monitors for $499.99 (16 percent off). 

