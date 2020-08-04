Unleash Your Creativity With This 4-Course Adobe CC Bootcamp

August 4, 2020 2 min read

is a leading maker of creative software, most notably for programs like Photoshop and Illustrator that virtually all designers and creatives use in some capacity. But learning to navigate the Adobe Creative Cloud can be extremely valuable for entrepreneurs as well. Having some skills can help you improve your marketing or upgrade your website without having to invest valuable resources in outsourced help. In The Essential 2020 Adobe CC Mastery Bundle, you can get the basic education you need to use Adobe's most popular programs without going back to design school.

This four-course, 25-hour bundle is led by ITU Online, a leader in online training courses that has won 4 Best in Biz Awards, including Most Innovative Company of the Year. In these courses, you'll laser in on four different programs: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Spark. Each of these programs has unique features that allow you to do remarkable things with videos and images.

You'll learn how to use Photoshop's interface and tools and understanding basic imaging concepts and editing tools. In Illustrator, you'll learn how to create designs for the web, from logos and flyers to unique typographic designs. Then, using InDesign, you'll get an introduction to "master pages", an invaluable tool in creating multi-page projects. Finally, the Spark course will teach you how to create quick, beautiful social media posts and publish content directly to the web.

Even a basic design education can be a huge boon for your business. Right now, you can get The Essential 2020 Adobe CC Mastery Bundle for just $39.99.