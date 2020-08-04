Creativity

Unleash Your Creativity With This 4-Course Adobe CC Bootcamp

Get familiar with Photoshop, Illustrator, and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Unleash Your Creativity With This 4-Course Adobe CC Bootcamp
Image credit: Tranmautritam

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Adobe is a leading maker of creative software, most notably for programs like Photoshop and Illustrator that virtually all designers and creatives use in some capacity. But learning to navigate the Adobe Creative Cloud can be extremely valuable for entrepreneurs as well. Having some design skills can help you improve your marketing or upgrade your website without having to invest valuable resources in outsourced help. In The Essential 2020 Adobe CC Mastery Bundle, you can get the basic education you need to use Adobe's most popular programs without going back to design school.

This four-course, 25-hour bundle is led by ITU Online, a leader in online training courses that has won 4 Best in Biz Awards, including Most Innovative Company of the Year. In these courses, you'll laser in on four different programs: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Spark. Each of these programs has unique features that allow you to do remarkable things with videos and images.

You'll learn how to use Photoshop's interface and tools and understanding basic imaging concepts and editing tools. In Illustrator, you'll learn how to create designs for the web, from logos and flyers to unique typographic designs. Then, using InDesign, you'll get an introduction to "master pages", an invaluable tool in creating multi-page projects. Finally, the Spark course will teach you how to create quick, beautiful social media posts and publish content directly to the web.

Even a basic design education can be a huge boon for your business. Right now, you can get The Essential 2020 Adobe CC Mastery Bundle for just $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books arrow_forward

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Creativity

The Case for Every Entrepreneur Learning Adobe CC and Where to Learn It

Creativity

To Find Solutions, Try Unfocusing. Here's How.

Creativity

These Philly Entrepreneurs Know the Value of Filling a Room With Creatives and Culture