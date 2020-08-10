Emmy-Winning Producer and Comedian Neil Garguilo Launches Exclusive Entrepreneur Video Series on the Ups and Downs of Running a Company From Home

August 10, 2020 2 min read

Running a small business out of your home is not easy. Neil Garguilo understands this. The L.A.-based, Emmy-winning comedy writer and filmmaker has been producing and directing multiple TV and online projects from his living room since stay-at-home orders took effect in March. That includes executing his duties as co-creator and showrunner of the Syfy original animated series Hell Den, which airs its second season this fall.

That's also why Garguilo — whose 2019 Funny Or Die shorts Brainwashed By Toons, featuring songs co-written by Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady and Lea Thompson examining how cartoons have helped normalize bigotry and sexism, won Outstanding Original Song at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards — is an ideal guide to getting by despite practical limitations.

And tomorrow morning, Entrepreneur will be premiering an exclusive, six-part series conceived and hosted by Garguilo titled — what else? — A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo that offers sane, sage and witty wisdom on how to manage any creative endeavor amidst the new normal. The initial installment, covering remote hiring, will go live here Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST, with subsequent episodes — spanning topics such as work-life balance and setting expectations — premiering each of the ensuing five Tuesdays at 9 at that same destination.

Neil and his musings can also be found on Twitter. (And while you're at it, watch him act in the feature film Bloodsucking Bastards, which he made with his comedy group Dr. God, on Amazon Prime.)