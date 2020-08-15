Email Marketing

How Do You Improve Email Marketing? Start by Improving Your List.

This top-rated tool makes cleaning your email list easy.
2 min read
Building an extensive email list is a hallmark of any small business and an incredibly valuable resource. Whether you're using email to communicate with customers, turn visitors into buyers, or generate new leads, you need a sizeable, well-vetted email list to mount a successful email marketing strategy. But how do you know if your email list is really all that high-quality? You could have duplicate email addresses and a high bounce rate and not even know it.

Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier is the tool to help ensure your email list's quality. Truemail identifies email addresses in your list that may be old, fake, abandoned, or duplicated. This tool quickly verifies each email address in your list in real-time before you send anything to your list, categorizing each address into valid, invalid, unverifiable, disposable, or unknown. Its advanced mail server verification also automatically removes duplicate and dangerous emails and faulty syntax at no charge prior to cleaning.

Whether you're targeting consumers or representatives at small or large businesses, Truemail validates emails of all types. It checks domains for current live status and overall health and easily segments results for download. Truemail has native integrations with Mailchimp, Hubspot, Active Campaign, AWeber, Gist, MailerLite, SendPulse, Campaign Monitor, Drip, and many more email marketing apps. Plus, all of its data is encrypted via a 256-bit SSL protocol.

Grow your email marketing business by simply verifying your existing infrastructure. Right now, you can get a deal on a number of lifetime subscription plans. Score 10,000 email verifications per month for just $49, 25,000 email verifications per month for just $99, 35,000 email verifications per month for just $149, or 50,000 email verifications per month for just $199.

