Learn a New Language in 10 Weeks with Live, Online Classes

Image credit: Fluent City

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world of business is flat and if you really want to push your entrepreneurial venture to great heights, you have to go international. Of course, that requires some real leg work and negotiating. All of that work could be a lot easier if you actually speak the language. In 2020, it pays to be able to speak a second or third language because it can give you access to new, lucrative markets. If you're looking to expand fast, you can learn a new language in as little as 10 weeks with Fluent City.

Fluent City is an innovative language training organization that offers instruction to individuals, groups, and businesses in 11 different languages. Their interactive online classes are taught by a live instructor and are small, social, and conversation-based so you'll actually be ready to have real conversations in the real world. Fluent City's expert instructors come from all over the world and the app uses the latest language technology to provide engaging, highly-relevant lessons that are designed to get you speaking fluently fast.

You can choose between 11 languages and three learning levels, from a list that includes Spanish, French, Arabic, Chinese, and many more. You'll meet once a week for two hours across ten sessions, developing your fluency as you go along. If you're looking for a program that holds you accountable for putting the time in, this is one of the best options out there.

Start expanding your business internationally with the language skills you need to communicate. Normally $399, you can register for Fluent City's 10-week language learning course for 24 percent off at just $299.99.

