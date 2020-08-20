Information Technology

Become an IT Consultant and Ace 12 CompTIA Certification Exams with This Bundle

Your career in IT might start here.
Become an IT Consultant and Ace 12 CompTIA Certification Exams with This Bundle
If you want to work in IT, be it in networking, cybersecurity, cloud administration, or practically anything else, there's a decent chance you'll need to pass a CompTIA exam. Understandable, since CompTIA is the world's largest certifying body for IT professions.

Whether you're thinking about launching a career in IT or you'd just like to improve your technical knowledge, The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle can be your ultimate resource. With more than 300 hours of certification prep training, this bundle will get you ready to ace 12 CompTIA exams. Here's what it covers:

  • CompTIA A+ (220-1001)
  • CompTIA A+ (220-1002)
  • CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)
  • CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)
  • CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)
  • CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-004)
  • CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)
  • CompTIA Core Blockchain
  • CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)
  • CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001)
  • CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
  • CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

Each course will give you a deep dive into what the most updated versions of the CompTIA exam look like. You'll gain the practical knowledge you need to pass each exam while getting familiar with the exam formats and understanding what you will need to pass them. Whether you want to network enterprise systems or become a penetration tester, you can learn what you need to know in this bundle.

The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle was on sale for $89 but for a limited time, you can get it for the specially reduced price of just $69.

