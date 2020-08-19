Job Titles

The Weirdest Job Titles Might Also Be the Most Unpopular (Infographic)

Few people over 12 want to be a ninja (unless they're actual ninjas).
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Weirdest Job Titles Might Also Be the Most Unpopular (Infographic)
Image credit: jossnatu | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Features Writer, PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Are you a genius? An evangelist? A wrangler? A guru? Then have we got a job for you.

Resume.io analyzed over 10,000 job listings, noting offbeat job titles and where they are most popular. They added an extra line to their CV by surveying 1,000 Americans on how they feel about applying for Jedi positions that are not located on Tatooine.

Tech jobs are the most likely to employ terms like the heretofore mentioned "genius," "evangelist," "wrangler" and "guru." But the quotable quirkiness isn’t limited to that field. In fact, if you come across “hacker” in a job description, chances are you’re looking at a listing for marketing (where you’ll find 74 percent of all such job titles).

“Champion” is a word you can expect to see pretty frequently when you’re looking for a job in the healthcare field, which was responsible for 73 percent of the listings with that word in the title. You might also come across “hero” if your searches are tailored to that area.

“Ninjas” are more commonly found in classrooms, with the word popping up in education listings more than any other type. 

These titles are undoubtedly meant to bestow a sense of privilege and power, but they often deter people from applying. Two-thirds of Resume.io respondents said they wouldn’t apply to be a “champion” or “genius.” A significant portion also would rather not be a “guru” (77 percent) or “evangelist” (86 percent). The most reviled title, though, is “hacker;” nearly 91 percent said that if they saw a job listing looking for a hacker, they would look elsewhere. 

infographic with statistics about job titles

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Job Titles

Stop Calling Yourself the 'CEO' and Start Telling People What You Do

Job Titles

Why Job Titles Don't Always Reflect the Value of Employees

Job Titles

What's A Job Title Really Worth?