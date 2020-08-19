The Weirdest Job Titles Might Also Be the Most Unpopular (Infographic)

August 19, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Are you a genius? An evangelist? A wrangler? A guru? Then have we got a job for you.

Resume.io analyzed over 10,000 job listings, noting offbeat and where they are most popular. They added an extra line to their CV by surveying 1,000 Americans on how they feel about applying for Jedi positions that are not located on Tatooine.

Tech jobs are the most likely to employ terms like the heretofore mentioned "genius," "evangelist," "wrangler" and "guru." But the quotable quirkiness isn’t limited to that field. In fact, if you come across “hacker” in a job description, chances are you’re looking at a listing for marketing (where you’ll find 74 percent of all such job titles).

“Champion” is a word you can expect to see pretty frequently when you’re looking for a job in the healthcare field, which was responsible for 73 percent of the listings with that word in the title. You might also come across “hero” if your searches are tailored to that area.

“Ninjas” are more commonly found in classrooms, with the word popping up in education listings more than any other type.

These titles are undoubtedly meant to bestow a sense of privilege and power, but they often deter people from applying. Two-thirds of Resume.io respondents said they wouldn’t apply to be a “champion” or “genius.” A significant portion also would rather not be a “guru” (77 percent) or “evangelist” (86 percent). The most reviled title, though, is “hacker;” nearly 91 percent said that if they saw a job listing looking for a hacker, they would look elsewhere.