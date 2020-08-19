Free Webinar | Sept. 21: How to Write an Article for Entrepreneur

August 19, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs need to be great communicators, and there's no better way to hone your skills than by stories for Entrepreneur.com. So how do you provide the most value possible? How do you write stories that people will read until the end, and then want to share with friends?

Join this conversation with Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief Jason Feifer and Digital Editorial Director Dan Bova, as they discuss ways to write better, tell more compelling stories, and get the most eyeballs possible.

Register Now

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of three podcasts. He was previously an editor at Fast Company, Men's Health, Maxim, and Boston.

Dan Bova is the editorial director of digital content at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Alec Baldwin Show, Maxim and Spy magazine.