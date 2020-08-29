teeth

Save More Than $100 on This Whitening Toothbrush

Create a better first impression with whiter teeth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Save More Than $100 on This Whitening Toothbrush
Image credit: Shyn

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

First impressions are everything in business and, right or wrong, much of a first impression is made by your appearance. You can dress to the nines but if you aren't confident in your smile, you can't give any meeting your all—especially if all your first impressions are currently made on Zoom. Right now, however, you can give your smile an overhaul with an incredible deal on the Shyn Sonic Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads.

This ADA-approved, award-winning electric toothbrush has been shown to be effective for removing plaque and preventing gingivitis. Plus, with this deal, the toothbrush comes with one week's worth of Rembrandt's whitening kit which will get your whole mouth sparkling clean and your teeth at their absolute pearliest.

The Shyn has four brush modes and five intensity levels to clean and buff your teeth. Each whitening brush head has special diamond-shaped bristles that help reach tough areas and are tougher on plaque. Plus, Shyn's Gum Protecting Pressure Sensor detects when an intensity level is too much for your mouth and adjusts while you brush.

The Shyn Sonic Toothbrush can hold a charge for up to two weeks at a time and the wireless, waterproof charger conveniently fits in any medicine cabinet or toiletry bag. That's part of the reason why Shyn was given People magazine's 2019 Travel Award for Best Electric Toothbrush.

Take your oral hygiene and your smile to the next level with a Shyn Sonic Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads. Normally $170, you can get the collection now for 64% off at just $60. It's available in black or white.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

smile

Give Yourself a Brighter Smile and Save More Than 50 Percent on This Electric Toothbrush

Gadgets

This Electric Toothbrush Is the Cost-Effective Alternative to Sonicare

Health

This New 'Painless' Dental Cavity Procedure Regrows Tooth Enamel