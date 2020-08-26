KFC

KFC Is Temporarily Dropping Its 'Finger Lickin' Good' Motto Citing Concern for Its Hygienic Implications Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The company said in a statement that the 64-year-old slogan "doesn't feel quite right" in 2020 as health experts urge people to wash their hands often and avoid touching their faces to avoid infection.
Image credit: Image credit: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images via BI
American fast food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC, logo seen at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

This story originally appeared on Business Insider

KFC will temporarily suspend its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan citing hygienic concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The slogan suspension is featured as part of an ad campaign in certain countries, with the brand blurring out the words "finger lickin'" from the company's iconic motto.

The campaign is set to appear in "the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa and parts of Asia," a spokesperson for KFC told FOX Business, but will not be altered in the US.

The company said in a statement that the slogan "doesn't feel quite right" as health experts urge people to wash their hands and avoid touching their faces and mouths to prevent infection.

"We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said in a statement.

She added that, while the company is pausing its famous motto, the fast-food chain's menu will not change, and the company will re-adopt the slogan "when the time is right."

KFC has used the "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan for more than 60 years. 

