Learn to Produce High-Quality Audio and Video with This $30 Adobe Premiere Pro Training

August 31, 2020

The demand for from brands is higher than ever these days. If you want to scale your business and reach new audiences, you need a video marketing plan. But rather than outsource to expensive videographers or hire a complete in-house team, why not learn how to create videos yourself? It's a lot more budget-friendly, especially if you get The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Video & Audio Production Course Bundle to help guide you.

Whether you're looking to create simple social media ads or you want to build a complete story around your brand, this bundle will get you started with 30 hours of training in Adobe Premiere Pro, the industry-standard editing software. You'll get a crash course in working with Premiere Pro, including topics like keyframe animation, color correction and color grading, and more. You'll also learn how to add special effects, graphics, and text to videos to include some more creative elements in your storytelling. From there, you'll learn how to work with audio files and integrate them into videos, export videos, and much more. There's even a course that gives you hands-on training by walking you through creating and editing a one-minute documentary video.

In the final course, you'll learn how to process and mix voices in Adobe Premiere Pro, covering EQ essentials, DeNoise, DeReverb, compression, and many more audio tools.

By course's end, you'll have the skills you need to create and edit high-quality videos from scratch.