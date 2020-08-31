Video

Learn to Produce High-Quality Audio and Video with This $30 Adobe Premiere Pro Training

The demand for video for business continues to soar.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn to Produce High-Quality Audio and Video with This $30 Adobe Premiere Pro Training
Image credit: cottonbro

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The demand for video from brands is higher than ever these days. If you want to scale your business and reach new audiences, you need a video marketing plan. But rather than outsource to expensive videographers or hire a complete in-house team, why not learn how to create videos yourself? It's a lot more budget-friendly, especially if you get The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Video & Audio Production Course Bundle to help guide you.

Whether you're looking to create simple social media ads or you want to build a complete story around your brand, this bundle will get you started with 30 hours of training in Adobe Premiere Pro, the industry-standard editing software. You'll get a crash course in working with Premiere Pro, including topics like keyframe animation, color correction and color grading, and more. You'll also learn how to add special effects, graphics, and text to videos to include some more creative elements in your storytelling. From there, you'll learn how to work with audio files and integrate them into videos, export videos, and much more. There's even a course that gives you hands-on training by walking you through creating and editing a one-minute documentary video.

In the final course, you'll learn how to process and mix voices in Adobe Premiere Pro, covering EQ essentials, DeNoise, DeReverb, compression, and many more audio tools.

By course's end, you'll have the skills you need to create and edit high-quality videos from scratch. Right now, you can get all the included courses in The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Video & Audio Production Course Bundle for just $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video

This AI-Driven Video Editor Makes it Easy to Just Point and Record

Video

Making Your Own Product and Marketing Videos Can be Easy with This Innovative Kit

Video

'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 3: 'Everything Will Go Wrong'