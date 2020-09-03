Get Budget-Friendly, Automated Backup for Just $30

September 3, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More people are working from home now than ever. They need technological solutions to make their work lives easier and more seamless. For entrepreneurs dealing with tons of files every day, you need secure, trustworthy backup to ensure your important information and data are protected. Nobody wants to deal with a crash that erases your hard drive.

Genie Timeline Pro 10 Backup Software offers a budget-friendly backup solution for everyone, whether you're running a home office or an entire enterprise.

Genie Timeline makes it easy to continuously protect all of your files, whether they're stored on your computer or on external or network drives. It works seamlessly across locations to protect new and changed files automatically, whether you're updating documents, photos, videos, images, or audio files. Once stored, you can quickly locate your files using Genie Timeline's search.

Genie Timeline is all about convenience and security. In just three steps, you can set up all of your files with military-grade encryption. It also offers Disaster Recovery that protects your computer from hardware failures, crashes, or viruses and will send you email notifications of your backup status. You can even undo mistakes with just a right click of your mouse.

Genie Timeline has earned an outstanding 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store because it makes your digital life more convenient and more secure. A lifetime subscription to Genie Timeline Pro 10 Backup Software is normally $59 but you can get one today for just $29.99. Also, get for three devices for $59.99 and five devices for $99.99