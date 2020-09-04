Give Your Business the Digital Security It Needs with This Free Trial

September 4, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have a lot on their minds. Security shouldn't be something they have to constantly worry about, especially as more people are working from home these days. If you're in need of digital peace of mind and convenience, then you need to check out Vault.

This security suite includes five award-winning apps, all for one price. You'll get a VPN, password manager, anti-malware solution, ad blocker, and data backup plan all in one, allowing you to fight off hackers, malware, and password theft and protect your data.

Here's what it includes:

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best virtual private networks on the market, having earned a rare "Outstanding" rating from PC Mag. NordVPN sends all of your data through double-encrypted private tunnels, while maintaining a strict zero-logging policy.

Dashlane Password Manager

Dashlane is one of the smartest, simplest, most secure password managers on the market. With a patented security architecture, accurate autofill, and an instant password generator and changer, it provides both top-tier convenience as well as security.

Degoo

Cloud backup can be extremely expensive. With Vault, you'll get 2TB of super-secure cloud backup from Degoo, which is more than the free plans of Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined.

Panda Antivirus

Panda provides an all-in-one solution to protect your data and your identity from malware, ransomware, viruses, and more. It works on all of your devices — PC, Mac, and Android — so you can work in peace.

AdGuard

AdGuard is one of the top ad blockers on the market. It gets rid of intrusive ads and online trackers while protecting your computer from malware. Just boot it up and it'll protect your system while enhancing browsing speeds and blocking annoying ads.

Get the entire security suite you need for one price. Sold separately, the apps in Vault would run you more than $37 per month (not to mention you'd have five subscriptions to manage), but you can get them all bundled together now for just $8.25 per month. Plus, right now, you can try it out for 14 days completely free.