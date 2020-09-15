This VPN Is a Must-Have for Remote-Based Small Businesses

September 15, 2020 2 min read

Remote work presents a number of challenges for teams. From collaborating on projects, running effective meetings, building a culture, and a myriad of other issues, the new normal of "office" life will come with some growing pains. But have you thought about digital ?

When individuals are all connecting to business information from different internet connections, it's hard to ensure that your company's precious data is protected. That's where Speedify 10 Bonding VPN comes in.

Speedify is a connectivity tool and VPN that allows you to network all of the various internet touch points in your business at once. It uses channel bonding to distribute online traffic across all available connections for optimal, secure performance. Anyone using Speedify can speed up uploads, downloads, web browsing, streaming videos, and enjoy more stable connectivity so nobody will be dropping off Zoom calls anymore.

Convenience is one thing, but Speedify also uses top-tier encryption to keep all of your connections private and off of insecure networks. It works to bypass restricted content without compromising on speed, while they maintain a strict zero-logging policy so you won't have to worry about your information being included in a highly publicized data dump.

Speedify has been featured on Engadget, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, and Mashable because it's a unique tool for a workforce dominated by remote work. It's also earned 4.5 stars on the App Store and 4 stars on Google Play.

Improve your business's browsing speed and security with Speedify 10 Bonding VPN's ingenious tools. Normally $107, you can get a three-year subscription for up to five devices for just $59.99 now. Alternatively, you can get a one-year subscription for 58 percent off at $29.99, or a two-year subscription for 47 percent off at $49.99.

