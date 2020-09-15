VPN

This VPN Is a Must-Have for Remote-Based Small Businesses

Browse faster and more securely with this innovative tool.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This VPN Is a Must-Have for Remote-Based Small Businesses
Image credit: Ben Hershey

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Remote work presents a number of challenges for teams. From collaborating on projects, running effective meetings, building a culture, and a myriad of other issues, the new normal of "office" life will come with some growing pains. But have you thought about digital security?

When individuals are all connecting to business information from different internet connections, it's hard to ensure that your company's precious data is protected. That's where Speedify 10 Bonding VPN comes in.

Speedify is a connectivity tool and VPN that allows you to network all of the various internet touch points in your business at once. It uses channel bonding technology to distribute online traffic across all available connections for optimal, secure performance. Anyone using Speedify can speed up uploads, downloads, web browsing, streaming videos, and enjoy more stable connectivity so nobody will be dropping off Zoom calls anymore.

Convenience is one thing, but Speedify also uses top-tier encryption to keep all of your connections private and off of insecure networks. It works to bypass restricted content without compromising on speed, while they maintain a strict zero-logging policy so you won't have to worry about your information being included in a highly publicized data dump.

Speedify has been featured on Engadget, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, and Mashable because it's a unique tool for a workforce dominated by remote work. It's also earned 4.5 stars on the App Store and 4 stars on Google Play.

Improve your business's browsing speed and security with Speedify 10 Bonding VPN's ingenious tools. Normally $107, you can get a three-year subscription for up to five devices for just $59.99 now. Alternatively, you can get a one-year subscription for 58 percent off at $29.99, or a two-year subscription for 47 percent off at $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

VPN

Help Protect Your Entire Company from Hackers with This Incredible VPN Deal

VPN

Why You Should Be Using a VPN If You're Running Your Company From Home

VPN

Protect Your Data and Online Anonymity With Windscribe VPN