News and Trends

Facebook Invites College Students to a Virtual Campus

The social network is going back to its roots with Facebook Campus, a dedicated section of the mobile app where undergrads can mingle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Invites College Students to a Virtual Campus
Image credit: Facebook via PCMag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook is launching a college-only space where students can connect with classmates over shared interests.

Sound familiar? The social network is going back to its roots with Facebook Campus, a dedicated section of the mobile app that lets undergrads create a unique profile showcasing their major, minor, classes, hometown, and larks. You'll need a verified college email and graduation year to sign up, suggesting professors, staff, and former students can't spoil the fun. Once enrolled, users can find school-specific groups and events, make new friends, and share questions and concerns.

The feature—rolling out first to 30 US institutions—boasts a News Feed, campus directory, and real-time chat rooms, where folks can virtually gather by dorm, club, or any other campus group. "We built Campus to be safe, inclusive, and optional," product manager Charmaine Hung wrote in a blog announcement.

Image Credit: Facebook via PCMag

"This year, students across the country are facing new challenges as some campuses shift to partial or full-time remote learning, so it's more important than ever to find a way to stay connected to college life," Hung continued. "In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network, and now we're returning to our roots … to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they're away from their college."

Mark Zuckerberg launched TheFacebook in 2004, initially restricting access to students of Harvard College. A month later, the social network expanded to Columbia, Stanford, and Yale, before opening up to all Ivy League schools, Boston University, New York University, MIT, and eventually, most universities in the US and Canada. By late 2006, Facebook was free for anyone who claimed to be at least 13 years old with a valid email address.

Check Facebook's online list of Campus-compatible schools—including Brown, Duke, Johns Hopkins, Northwestern, Rice, Sarah Lawrence, Tufts, Penn, Virginia Tech, and Wellesley—to see if yours is included. There is no word on where the platform will reach next.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How Coronavirus Symptoms Differ From the Flu, Allergies and Common Cold, in One Chart

News and Trends

Google, Twitter Take Further Steps to Curb Election Misinformation

News and Trends

Entrepreneurs Against Dictatorship: Lukashenko's Regime Hurts Belarusian-American Founders