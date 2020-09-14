News and Trends

Microsoft's TikTok Acquisition Bid Rejected; Oracle Still in the Running

'ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Microsoft,' the company says. Several reports indicate that Oracle has secured the winning bid.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft's TikTok Acquisition Bid Rejected; Oracle Still in the Running
Image credit: Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images via PCMag

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Executive Editor, PCMag
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

With a deadline looming, it appears that Microsoft's effort to acquire TikTok is off, while Oracle may have clinched the deal.

"ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft," the company said in a Sunday evening statement.

Several reports indicate that Oracle has secured the winning bid, but the company has not yet confirmed the news.

"We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests," Microsoft added. "To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combating disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas."

Those principles included ensuring that data from TikTok’s American users would be transferred to and remain in the U.S. "The operating model for the service would be built to ensure transparency to users as well as appropriate security oversight by governments in these countries," Microsoft said last month.

The news comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing-based ByteDance, which owns TikTok, was refusing to sell or transfer its algorithm to any potential buyer.

ByteDance wants to sell the popular video-sharing app because President Trump has pledged to ban TikTok in the U.S. should it remain under Chinese control. Trump gave prospective U.S. buyers until Sept. 15 to hammer out a deal for TikTok before a ban goes into place. Oracle has been in the mix, too.

Oddly, Trump said last month that if a U.S. company acquired TikTok, the U.S. government should get a cut of the sale. “I said a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the Treasury of the United States. Because we’re making it possible for this deal to happen,” Trump said. “Right now they don’t have any rights, unless we give it to them.”

Trump has not yet responded to the Microsoft news.

The concern is that China will use apps like TikTok, as well as China-based companies like Huawei and ZTE, to spy on its international users. The U.S. had not offered any proof of this happening yet, but they argue that if China demanded access to user data from companies in the country, those companies would have no choice but to comply.

TikTok has responded by suing the Trump administration. In August, Vanessa Pappas, TikTok's U.S. general manager, said in a video message that "we're not planning on going anywhere." 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Amazon Is Hiring 100,000 New Workers Across the U.S. and Canada

News and Trends

NFL Season Kicks Off With Former Jet Wide Receiver's Alleged PPP Fraud

News and Trends

Facebook Invites College Students to a Virtual Campus