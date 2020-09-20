These 5 Language Apps Are an Sale This Weekend Only

September 20, 2020 4 min read

The business world is flat these days. If you want your business to truly grow, you need to expand to international markets and, when you do, it helps to speak the language. a new language can be a huge asset to entrepreneurs.

1. uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription - $18 (94 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE40

30 million people have used uTalk to learn a new language. With uTalk, you learn keywords and phrases in bite-sized lessons on your own time. Whether you want to learn while commuting, in a few minutes before bed, or any other time you have a free moment, uTalk helps you overcome the language barrier fast by teaching you real, practical vocabulary in minutes. You'll listen to native speakers and explore more than 60 individual learning topics. With this deal, you can choose six languages to learn in uTalk's 140-language library.

2. Mondly: Lifetime Subscription - $42 (96 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE40

Mondly is a state-of-the-art language app that will help you communicate like a native speaker in no time. It uses speech recognition to listen to your words and phrases, giving positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. With a roster of professional voice actors and a conversation-focused curriculum, Mondly will help you learn the language by speaking how locals actually do. You'll memorize core words, form sentences, and even converse with native speakers. With this deal, you can choose five languages from Mondly's 33-language library.

3. Beelinguapp Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription - $32 (68 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20

Research shows that listening is a better way to learning a language than reading. Beelinguapp takes this research to heart. It shows you the same exact text in two languages, side by side, letting you read one and listen to another, so you're reinforcing your learning as you go. They have texts in 14 languages, ranging from fairy tales and news to science papers and novels. Sound weird? Well, let the accolades speak for themselves. It's earned an Android Excellence award from the Google Play Store and was a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt.

4. Lirica Premium Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription - $40 (73 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20

Lirica believes that learning should be fun. So that's exactly what it does. Lirica lessons are carefully created by language experts and based on hit songs by some of the world's biggest artists. With two different learning modes, you can work on various skills at the same time. In Learn Mode, you'll get curated lessons on key vocabulary and grammar from the song. In Play Mode, you'll explore music videos with the lyrics synced in both Spanish and English. It's no surprise that Lirica was a 2020 App Store App of the Year.

5. MosaLingua Language Learning Fluency Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $78.40 (98 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20

MosaLingua is an all-in-one platform for learning the most useful words and expressions in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, and Russian. In just ten minutes per day, you'll practice language immersion and improve your communication skills across a variety of resources. You can choose content depending on your needs and level, allowing you to personalize your language education in a way that you can't on other apps. With more than 100,000 reviews in the App Store and Google Play Store, MosaLingua has earned an outstanding 4.5 stars, and it was voted one of the best educational apps by UK parents in 2017.

