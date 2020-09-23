Looking to Continue Your Studies? This $35 Bundle Can Help You Prepare For Graduate-Level Exams.

September 23, 2020 2 min read

Just because you finished undergrad doesn't mean you're immediately prepared for the career of your choosing. Whether you're fresh out of college or you're thinking about a , many roles require some additional post-graduate schooling before you can be eligible. Alternatively, earning an MBA or MFA can raise your earning potential in many fields.

But before you can start working on the degree, you have to take entry exams. Whether you want to get an MBA, go to law school, earn a degree as a non-native English speaker, or pursue practically any other education, The Post Graduate Exam Prep Bundle can help you reach your goals.

The four courses in this bundle offer prep for the GMAT, GRE, LSAT, and TOEFL exams. In each course, you'll get a thorough analysis of the exam and learn analytic techniques that you can use to get through them. You'll get sample questions and understand the psychology of the exams, understanding how to answer questions in ways that will help you in graduate school as well as on the test. During the LSAT prep, you'll learn powerful diagramming techniques and step-by-step strategies to solve every type of question. Many of the problems are tricky, but you'll discover an underlying simplicity to them and explore the logic-based principles that each question is founded on.

Finally, if you speak English as a second language, you'll be fully prepared for the TOEFL exam, which you'll need to enter American grad schools.

Every year, students spend thousands in preparation for these exams. With The Post Graduate Exam Prep Bundle, you'll pay just $34.99 for all of these study materials.