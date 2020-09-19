15 Skills That Can Help You Grow Your Business, Save More During This VIP Sale

September 19, 2020 5 min read

are typically strapped for cash and have to be discerning about how to spend money. As such, it often makes sense to do things yourself. But if you're running into walls and keep having to hire people anyway, it may be time to master some to help your business scale. We've rounded up some of the best educational resources on the web to assist. Plus, you can get them all for an additional 60 percent off during Entrepreneur's Three-Day Annual VIP Sale when you use code VIPSALE60 through 9/20.

1. Coding - $12 (Orig. $112) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Coding is one of the most important skills any entrepreneur can learn. In this nine-course bundle, you'll study web development, data analysis, and much more to help your business grow. Why pay someone to build a website when you can just do it yourself?

2. Microsoft Excel - $12 (Orig. $275) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Microsoft Excel is the top spreadsheet software in the world. Most people know it. Few people really master it. In this bundle, you'll learn Excel's basic formulas and functions as well as how to use advanced tools like automation with VBA and PivotTables.

3. Data Analytics - $19.60 (Orig. $2,645) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Data rules everything in business these days. But only if you know what to do with it. This analytics bundle covers Python, Excel, MongoDB, Tableau, and more important tools to managing and visualizing data.

4. Graphic Design - $13.60 (Orig. $1,600) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Learn the entire Adobe Creative Cloud in one bundle. Seriously, this massive 60-hour bundle will give you crash courses in Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and more. There's even a tutorial on creating web pages and social media content with Adobe Spark.

5. UI/UX Design - $20 (Orig. $1,789) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Adobe Creative Cloud is the top graphic design software on the market. In this 11 course bundle, you'll get more than 100 hours of training in Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and more Adobe programs. You'll be ready to tackle any user experience design challenge.

6. YouTube Marketing - $16 (Orig. $1,592) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Video marketing is growing fast and it's more important than ever for businesses to have a presence on YouTube. In this bundle, you'll learn what it takes to create and edit videos for YouTube, and how to grow your YouTube channel from scratch.

7. Search Engine Optimization - $10 (Orig. $1,275) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Organic traffic is one of the most budget-friendly ways to grow your business. Search engine optimization (SEO) is basically free, although it requires some expertise to ensure your web pages are ranking at the top of Google's results pages. In this bundle, you'll learn how to attract more search traffic and grow your business on a budget.

8. Sales Hacking - $8 (Orig. $499) with promo code: VIPSALE60

This 10-course bundle provides more than 45 hours of training and CPD certification. You'll learn how to overcome obstacles to sales, understand body language, make great pitches, and much more. Closing deals is essential for entrepreneurs, and this bundle will help you hone your skills.

9. Facebook Marketing - $12 (Orig. $1,400) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Facebook is one of the largest advertising marketplaces in the world. There's a ton of opportunity to reach new customers on the social media giant, but you may need some help to get there. This big bundle will teach you how to use Facebook Ads, attract more followers, and more.

10. Instagram Marketing - $13.99 (Orig. $1,194) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Whether you want to work with influencers or become one yourself, it pays to understand the industry. In this bundle, you'll learn how influencer deals work, how to connect with influencers, and how to use them to promote your products or services.

11. Accounting - $12 (Orig. $1,975) with promo code: VIPSALE60

This comprehensive accounting bundle will help you get your books under control. Accountants can cost thousands each year, but they're essential to making sure you know exactly how much money you have and how much you owe. This bundle will teach you how to do all that yourself.

12. Project Management - $10 (Orig. $199) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Efficiency is the name of the game in this sluggish economic climate and mastering project management will go a long way towards helping you do that. In this three-course bundle, you'll get study materials to ace the PMP, CAPM, and PMI-RPM exams on your first try.

13. Amazon FBA - $12 (Orig. $796) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Amazon's Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) service makes it easy for individuals to sell products on Amazon. It's one of the best ways to earn passive income online, and this bundle will teach you exactly how to do it.

14. Business Management - $16 (Orig. $2,189) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Don't want to spend thousands on business school to earn an MBA? This 11-course bundle covers much of what you'd learn in business school for a fraction of the price. From accounting and marketing to innovation, leadership, and more, you'll develop the skills you need to thrive.

15. Social Media Marketing - $12 (Orig. $2,093) with promo code: VIPSALE60

Every entrepreneur should have some knowledge of social media marketing. In this seven-course bundle, you'll learn how to promote your business or products on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and more of the top social media platforms.

