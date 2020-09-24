Data Analysis

Make Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business with This Tableau Training Bundle

Learn to visualize data like a pro.
Data drives everything in business, from sales and marketing decisions to inventory management and investment decisions. But while it's one thing to be able to analyze data, it's another entirely to be able to communicate your findings to decision makers and stakeholders. That's why visualization is so important. Visualizing data in charts and graphs makes it far easier for people to understand what data is saying than when it's just sitting in a spreadsheet.

Visualization helps detect patterns, trends, and outliers in data, all of which are crucial for business decisions. That's why Tableau is such a high-value tool in the modern workplace. One of the top programs on the market, Tableau, gives you real-time data visualization and analytics, helping teams to do their best work. But there is a learning curve.

With the Tableau Training & Certification Course, you can learn everything you need to know about using and understanding the software. Across three hours of training, you'll learn how to prepare and process data, code and visualize it, and work with a variety of different file formats. From there, you'll develop meaning out of complex business problems and be able to illustrate trends with a number of different chart types.

The training is led by Yoda Learning, a team of 12 industry professionals focused on developing project-based education solutions. This course has earned an outstanding 4.6/5-star rating on Trustpilot.

Learn how to visualize data and trends using one of the top tools on the market. This Tableau Training & Certification Course is just $25 today.

