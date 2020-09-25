Take a Deep Dive into Today's Top Accounting Programs for $40

September 25, 2020 2 min read

Entrepreneurs need to understand money. You can hire an accountant, but it's always preferable to have a firm understanding of invoices, expenses, balances, and the like. Fortunately, you won't have to get a comprehensive education to really understand your business finances. There are myriad programs on the market to help you get a handle on business accounting. You will, however, have to learn how to use those programs.

That's where the Accounting Software A-Z Certification Bundle comes in. This seven-course training gives you an accounting education by introducing you to the software most accountants use themselves.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Robert Steele will introduce you to QuickBooks, Sage 50cloud, Wave, and Xero—some of the top accounting tools on the market. You'll take a deep dive into QuickBooks Desktop and Online, understanding where it is superior to other programs like Sage 50cloud and where it comes up short. You'll also get a crash course in bank feeds and credit card feeds in QuickBooks, as well as job costing.

There are basic courses dedicated to Sage 50cloud and Wave, both of which are intended to show you general accounting best practices and functions by acting them through each program. Finally, you'll learn how to use Xero to job cost complete projects, giving you a better idea of how to budget for major work.

Discover how accounting concepts apply to the real business world by learning to work with some of the world's top accounting software.