Work More Efficiently with Data When You Master Power Query

Spend less time preparing data and more time analyzing.
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Data is essential to the world of business, informing decisions and helping companies scale responsibly. But research shows that people spend up to 80 percent of their time on data preparation, limiting the amount of time in their day that can be dedicated to data analysis and decision making. If it takes so much time to prepare data, important decisions will be delayed or missed entirely.

That's where Microsoft's Power Query for Microsoft Excel and Power BI comes in handy. Power Query is one of the top data preparation tools. It acts as an ETL tool that can extract data from a wide variety of sources, transform it quickly, and load it directly into your tables and data models. That flexibility can vastly speed up your data analysis time.

If you want to learn Power Query, this Power Query for Excel & Power BI Course is on sale now for just $25. Led by the experts at Yoda Training, this two-hour course has earned a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot.

Across 46 lectures, you'll learn how to get data from a single file, from the web or your current workbook, or import multiple files into a table from a given folder. You'll learn how to sort and filter columns, convert data types, merge multiple queries, add calculated columns, and many more data preparation tricks. Before you know it, you'll be able to wrangle and present data in an efficient, time-saving manner. Then, you'll be ready to start analyzing.

Improve your data analysis efficiency. The Power Query for Excel & Power BI Course is on sale now for just $25.

