Project Management

Run Your Business More Efficiently with Taskolly Project Management Software

This software makes collaboration easier than ever.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Run Your Business More Efficiently with Taskolly Project Management Software
Image credit: Artem Podrez

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has done extraordinary damage to the global economy, but nobody has been hit harder than small businesses. For those businesses, now is the time to be as lean as possible. But that's often easier said than done. How do you stay on task and still complete the work you need to when you have fewer resources available? One solution is to have extremely robust project management.

You don't have to hire project managers to keep your company on time and on task. Taskolly Project Manager can do much of the heavy lifting for you.

Taskolly is a flexible, intuitive, visual way to manage your projects and organize your business. It helps align your entire team to stay on task and be as productive as possible. You can plan projects of any scale using powerful planning and scheduling features that are imbued with collaboration tools.

At the start of a project, you can set a budget and create milestones that will guide your tracking going forward. When you have a project set up, you will be able to set priorities and deadlines for everyone and track individual tasks through every step of the process. Each individual can create their own workspace or can use a unified, shared workspace to track all projects at the same time.

As you progress through projects, the task board allows you to assign tasks to individual users, add comments to tasks, create sub-tasks within larger tasks, and much more to facilitate collaboration. There's even support for Kanban boards to manage progress.

Taskolly has project management solutions for companies of all sizes. A Pro Plan supports up to five users and five workspaces and is on sale for $39. A Business Plan supports up to 10 users and unlimited workspaces and is on sale for $59. Finally, an Enterprise Plan supports unlimited users and unlimited workspaces and is on sale for $149.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
From business to marketing, sales, design, finance, and technology, we have the top 3 percent of Experts ready to work for you. Join the future of work and learn more about our Expert solutions!
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Management

Learn Today's Top IT Project Management Skills for Just $30

Project Management

You Can Get a Comprehensive Project Management Education for Just $50

Project Management

Learn Project Management: How to Become a Six Sigma Expert for $30