LinkedIn Is the Latest Social Network to Give Stories a Try

LinkedIn is testing disappearing stories for users in the US, plus six other countries.
LinkedIn Is the Latest Social Network to Give Stories a Try
Image credit: LinkedIn via PC Mag

2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Another social network is giving stories a shot: LinkedIn.

LinkedIn stories are similar to Snapchat or Instagram stories: You take photos, decorate them, and upload them to your profile for 24 hours. You can view all of your connections’ stories at the top of your main feed. 

"As Stories are shared for 24 hours, we see this as a great option for you to use to express professional moments with your LinkedIn network without worrying that the content is permanently attached to your profile," Kiran Prasad, VP of Product at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post.

This being LinkedIn, the idea is that you should be sharing professional updates, not what you had for brunch or your outfit of the day. Stories will have a changing “Question of the Day” to keep things on topic. 

LinkedIn is currently testing stories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, the Netherlands, the UAE, and the US. To post a Story on your profile, open the LinkedIn app and touch the circle with your photo and a plus sign in the upper-left corner to open the camera.

There are some other updates to LinkedIn, too. First, search has been updated with new filters, plus the ability to find online courses and LinkedIn content. Messaging has emoji reactions now and starting in October, you’ll be able to start video calls directly from chat. 

LinkedIn recently added an audio recording option to help people correctly pronounce names.

