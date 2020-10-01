Learn How to Use Growth Hacking to Make Your Business Profitable

October 1, 2020 2 min read

Efficiency is everything in the pandemic economy. Small businesses are struggling and now it's essential to take advantage of every growth opportunity that presents itself. In the digital age, the internet gives businesses in all industries the chance to reach new audiences, engage with existing ones, and raise their potential. Leveraging digital and physical sources to build a business is called , and every entrepreneur should know how to do it in today's, or any, economy.

The Essential Growth Hacker Bundle is a 10-hour collection that covers some of today's most important growth hacking topics and skills. Across three courses, you'll learn how to push your brand or business to success by reaching more potential customers, eliminating waste, and improving efficiency.

First, you'll get an introduction to , understanding the various facets that define the world of digital marketing in 2020. You'll learn how to use multiple digital channels to support your organization's goals.

Then, you'll develop a foundation in Facebook marketing and advertising. You'll learn how to use advanced analytics and targeting to find the best customers for your business and how to leverage strategies and tools like Facebook Groups, Facebook Live, Facebook Ads, Facebook Insights, and more.

Finally, you'll get a crash course in Lean project management. You'll understand how to efficiently increase value for customers, identify and remove ineffective activities, and continually improve your processes by implementing Lean tools, techniques, and metrics.

By the end of these ten hours, you'll have the skills you need to grow your business through trying times. You can get The Essential Growth Hacker Bundle for just $29 today.