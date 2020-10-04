Building a Website

Create a Custom Business Website With This Easy-to-Use Builder

Wire-framing is simplified with Blueprints Website Builder.
Create a Custom Business Website With This Easy-to-Use Builder
Image credit: Igor Miske

2 min read
These days, every business needs a web presence. But not everyone is so technical. For designers, that's great. They can earn a pretty penny by building websites for entrepreneurs on a freelance basis. However, that's expensive for entrepreneurs. Something has to give. Blueprints Website Builder by Bootstraptor solves problems for both entrepreneurs in need of a website and graphic designers who need an expedited workflow.

This seamless prototyping tool allows you to put together websites at warp speed, regardless of your coding expertise. With more than 500 ready-made blocks, 200 prototype starter templates, and 30 navigation panels, you can burn through wire-framing a website in absolutely no time. If you don't know any code, you can easily just drag-and-drop elements to build your website. If you do know code, you can easily add elements and improve website usability within the interface.

Every page is SEO-oriented and optimized using more than 96 Google PageSpeed Insights, plus they're automatically adapted to any device. Once you're done setting up your prototype, you can easily export an HTML file on native Bootstrap 4 code to get it ready for integration into your existing web platform. As such, setting up a brand new website can be done in as little as five minutes. Whether you're a web design pro looking to speed up your workflow or a novice who just wants to have a functional business website, Blueprints Website Builder has you covered.

Start building sites with ease. A lifetime subscription to Blueprints Website Builder is normally $149 but you can save 83 percent off when you get it for just $25 today for Mac or Windows.

