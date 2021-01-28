The One Life Hack Every High Performer Masters

January 28, 2021 3 min read

After reading a chapter on the idea of "raising necessity" in CEO of the High Performance Institute, Brendon Burchard's, book High Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Way I began to consider the ways I have, or have not, applied the idea of refusing to sit around HOPING things happen, but rather getting them done because I HAVE to.

Making milestones mandatory

The truth is you don’t have to do anything: You’re not required to get out of bed, improve your relationships, or show up for work. With the flip side being: Why wouldn’t you want to excel in everything you do?

This is the deciding factor that largely separates high performers from everyone else. It is the drive that makes a must rather than a desire. They don’t sit around hoping for problems to fix themselves. They get working because there is no other option.

Being able to prioritize or “raise necessity” when change comes, is what gives them control. Those who internalize this in their behaviors score at the top level on the High Performers Index in several different categories: They find their curiosity enjoyable, deepen themselves in understanding, then perform at their fullest at any given moment.

Learn to recognize roadblocks

High performers use deadlines to create exigency and thrive off prioritizing what is important, when it’s important and why they must constantly remind themselves of their goals. Thus, they build their surroundings to fit a positive, productive environment while stripping themselves of any negative or conflictive relationships. Because, in their minds, there is no other choice. They have a necessity. You are only as extraordinary as you make yourself and your obligations. Do what is important to you, determine your musts, and commit to accomplishing your dreams. There is greater confidence, success and happiness that comes with the power of necessity.

Raising necessity means taking performance to a higher level than what you’ve ever done in your life but, like most things in life, it's all easier said than done...

Applying the practice by punishing my body

While visiting Kona for the Half Iron Man a few years ago, several CEO colleagues invited me to participate. I had never even run a marathon and this was now eight weeks away. I decided I needed to challenge myself. As a result: I decided to tell my peers I’d enter the damn thing. Was my necessity raised? Incredibly. Off the charts. I now had eight weeks to prepare. Raising necessity means setting and committing to goals. What are you doing to improve yourself emotionally, with your family, your business and your physical well-being? I challenge you to raise the standards for yourself to do more than you’ve ever done before.

Did I finish the Kona Half Iron Man? Yes, and it was one of the best experiences of my life. These are a few things that have inspired me to raise necessity in my life and I hope they’ve inspired you to do the same.

