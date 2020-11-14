Planning for Your Retirement Should Make Sense. This App Can Help.

November 14, 2020 2 min read

Everybody from entrepreneurs to recent graduates should know how to plan for their financial future and . But finance can be complicated, which is why there are people who get paid to manage your money. Of course, that costs you something extra.

Why can't your be easy and convenient? It should be. Regardless of where you are in your financial journey, Plynty aims to make planning for your future easier.

Plynty is a financial and retirement planning app that guides you toward a financial plan that fits your lifestyle. It gathers all of your investment accounts in one place so you can see your financial health right in front of you. Plynty understands that you probably already track how much you earn and spend, so it's designed a platform that helps you plan for your retirement in the same way. It tracks your incomes and expenses, learning how you spend your money, and uses that information to set retirement goals that are best suited to the life you live.

There are no intimidating models or financial techniques with Plynty. This app builds off your familiarity with your cash flow and helps you understand what your future cash flow might look like. As you track your money, Plynty will also get personalized quotes for you on recommended financial products. It makes planning for your future easy, which is why it's earned 4.7/5 stars from AppGrooves.

Take the complication out of planning your financial future. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Plynty Financial & Retirement Planning App for 82 percent off $175 at just $29.99.