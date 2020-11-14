Retirement Planning

Planning for Your Retirement Should Make Sense. This App Can Help.

No complications, no hassles.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Planning for Your Retirement Should Make Sense. This App Can Help.
Image credit: bongkarn thanyakij

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody from entrepreneurs to recent graduates should know how to plan for their financial future and retirement. But finance can be complicated, which is why there are people who get paid to manage your money. Of course, that costs you something extra.

Why can't your retirement planning be easy and convenient? It should be. Regardless of where you are in your financial journey, Plynty aims to make planning for your future easier.

Plynty is a financial and retirement planning app that guides you toward a financial plan that fits your lifestyle. It gathers all of your investment accounts in one place so you can see your financial health right in front of you. Plynty understands that you probably already track how much you earn and spend, so it's designed a platform that helps you plan for your retirement in the same way. It tracks your incomes and expenses, learning how you spend your money, and uses that information to set retirement goals that are best suited to the life you live.

There are no intimidating models or financial techniques with Plynty. This app builds off your familiarity with your cash flow and helps you understand what your future cash flow might look like. As you track your money, Plynty will also get personalized quotes for you on recommended financial products. It makes planning for your future easy, which is why it's earned 4.7/5 stars from AppGrooves.

Take the complication out of planning your financial future. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Plynty Financial & Retirement Planning App for 82 percent off $175 at just $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Retirement Planning

How a Subprime Banking Workaround Could Crush Your Retirement

Retirement Planning

3 Mental Shifts You Need to Make to Build a Stable Financial Future in the Gig Economy

Retirement Planning

Just Listen: The IRS Is Telling You How to Have a Tax-Free Retirement