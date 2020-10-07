Get the Most Out of the World's Most Popular Spreadsheet Software With These Master Classes

Data Management

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Excel is the world's most popular spreadsheet software. It's so popular now, some kids start learning it in elementary school because it's so critical to the modern workforce. Of course, we can't go back to fifth grade to suggest Excel be part of the curriculum, but we can take matters into our own hands. The Ultimate Excel Bootcamp Bundle can get things on the right path.

This four-course bundle includes more than 70 hours of training in Microsoft Excel. If you thought you knew some Excel, think again. This massive bundle is designed to take you from an Excel novice to a pro who is able to use the powerful software's most advanced features to simplify just about everything in your workflow.

During these courses, you'll learn how to use Excel to manage large amounts of data, automate spreadsheets, master graphing for presentations, and much more. Through practical, hands-on training, you'll learn how to turn data into sound business decisions, explore financial modeling theory, understand how to clearly present your analysis to others, and help lead your business to smarter, more data-driven decisions. There's a course dedicated entirely to PivotTables, one of Excel's most powerful features that allows you to extract significance from large, detailed data sets. Finally, you'll delve into VBA and macros, Excel's automation tools that allow you to add interactivity to your spreadsheets to update data in real-time as you add points.

Microsoft Excel is the world's most popular spreadsheet software, but how well do you really know it? You'll be a pro by the end of the Ultimate Excel Bootcamp Bundle. Get it now for just $49.

