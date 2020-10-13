This Powerful Business-App Bundle Is Packed With Features for One Low Price

October 13, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business has always been complicated. Now, on top of all the traditional aspects of owning your own company—hiring and paying employees, managing the books, making sure you’re properly insured, tracking inventory—you also have to worry about things like search engine optimization, social media campaigns, email marketing, lead generation, graphic design, and so much more.

The good news is there are tons of high-tech software tools specifically designed to make these 21st-century tasks easier. The bad news is that putting together a tool kit with everything your business needs can get pretty expensive.

However, Briefcase by AppSumo is an affordable all-in-one solution designed specifically for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

How does Briefcase work?

Founded in 2010, AppSumo is essentially a daily deals website for cutting-edge business software. They partner with innovative tech companies to offer incredible deals on that make businesses smarter and more efficient, helping entrepreneurs build from the ground up while saving thousands of dollars.

In 2017 AppSumo created Briefcase, a subscription service that gives you access to a curated selection of premium business apps for just $49 per month. These tools are specifically selected for entrepreneurs and small businesses, and the selection changes on a monthly or quarterly basis.

When you subscribe to Briefcase, you can redeem licenses for any of the apps currently on offer. You then retain these licenses for as long as you maintain your briefcase membership, even when the specific tools are no longer offered. Thus, over the course of 12 to 18 months, you could gain access to dozens of amazing tools that might normally cost between $5 and $65 a month on their own.

The business app bundle you likely need, at an affordable price

How does Briefcase save you money? Let’s look at a few of the tools currently being featured. Right now, for example, Briefcase is offering Website Auditor, an app that analyzes your website and provides instructions for optimizing SEO. On its own, Website Auditor is a little over $12 per month. Briefcase is also offering Book Like a Boss, an incredibly popular all-in-one booking tool that creates custom booking pages and automatically generates invoices. On its own, Book Like A Boss starts at $9.99 per month and runs up to $29 per month. Then there’s Missinglettr, a social media app that creates automated 12-month social media campaigns and drives traffic to wherever you need it to go. On its own, the Missinglettr plan that comes closest to what you get with a subscription to Briefcase is $39 per month.

Just those three apps alone would cost you at least $61 per month. But with Briefcase, you’ll get access to dozens of apps that have been specifically selected because they’re especially useful for entrepreneurs and small businesses. And you can just keep adding and adding, trying all sorts of new software, all for just $49 per month.

On top of all the apps offered through your Briefcase subscription, every quarter Briefcase subscribers get credits they can use on AppSumo. When you use these credits to purchase a product on AppSumo, you get to keep that license forever, even if you cancel your subscription to Briefcase.

Whether you need tools for 21st century tasks like email marketing and lead generation, or tools for traditional things like accounting and scheduling, Briefcase by AppSumo could be an invaluable resource to your business. Click here and see what it can do for you.