A New Service from GoDaddy Makes It Easier to Start Your Business Successfully from the Ground Up

October 15, 2020 3 min read

The digital world we live in is a blessing and a curse for small businesses. It's a blessing if you actually have a website and some semblance of a strategy. It's a curse if you don't because everybody else does. You don't have to be an Internet wizard, however, to build your brand online. GoDaddy's Websites + Marketing offering is making it easy to get started successfully from the ground up. If you know GoDaddy just for its domain names and web hosting, this is something completely different. Its Websites + Marketing product is designed to help even complete web novices grow their businesses with intuitive digital tools.

Whether you own a small business, run a non-profit, have a side-hustle, or are just beginning to think about launching a website, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing can help you out. They believe that just because you don't know how to create a website or a social media page, you shouldn't be held back from your business. Furthermore, just because you don't have the money to invest in a marketing or tech team, doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to make your business thrive.

As you'd expect, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing makes it easy to build a professional website. But it also provides ready-made digital marketing tools to provide meaningful, measurable growth to entrepreneurs. Websites + Marketing gives you a wide breadth of integrated marketing tools that other website builders simply don't have—namely, their new Facebook and Instagram integration. These social media merges will automatically sync your online store into a convenient catalog, making it easy to tag featured products and create shoppable posts that will redirect customers to your site to complete their purchase. Your inventory will also be automatically updated across platforms, so you never have to worry about accidentally overselling.

Having a beautiful, easy-to-use website is a must, but people have to see it first—and they've gotta come from somewhere. Leveraging social media shopping will ensure your products get seen (and, hopefully, purchased) by more people, especially considering you're marketing to them directly inside of the platforms where they're already spending most of their time. Kind seems like a no-brainer, doesn't it?

It's easier than ever to scale your business online with the help of GoDaddy Websites + Marketing. Right now, you can go to their website and get started for free.