Unlock the Full Potential of Excel with $40 and 45 Hours of Training

October 17, 2020

Microsoft is the world’s leading spreadsheet software for good reason. It’s simple to use and it can help you solve virtually any data-related problem. But while most people understand how to input data and organize it in Excel, few have a full grasp of how to use Excel to its fullest potential. You’ll become one of those few with the help of The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle.

This eight-course bundle is designed for anyone who uses Excel, even absolute beginners. The courses are created by Simon Sez IT, one of the top professional education organizations on the web. They’ve helped hundreds of thousands of people in more than 100 countries learn the most important skills for the modern workforce.

You’ll start with a primer on Excel and gradually work your way up toward advanced skills. You’ll get a business analyst–specific education that can help you use this powerful software to inform business decisions and streamline operations, regardless of your industry. You’ll become familiar with VBA, Excel’s ingenious automation feature, as well as PivotTables, Power Query, DAX, and other tools. Before you know it, you’ll hopefully have the skills to work seamlessly with Excel and use it to help grow your business.

