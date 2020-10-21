Small Business Survives and Thrives

Elevate Your Work From Home Office with This Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor

Add an extra element of productivity to your work anywhere.
Elevate Your Work From Home Office with This Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

While many Americans have been working from home for months now, some still haven't quite gotten the hang of doing their best work remotely. One of the reasons might simply be the fact that working on a laptop rather than that dual-monitor setup at the office is less efficient. But there are more and more solutions like Desklab out there, offering more productive and versatile home setups at affordable prices.

The Kickstarter-funded Desklab™ Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor makes it budget-friendly to add an extra monitor to your home office, wherever you decide to set up. This ultra-light monitor gives you an entire suite of productivity and entertainment features in one durable, extremely portable package. It has a 15" 4K screen, USB-C, HDMI, micro USB, and 3.5mm AUX ports, and has built-in dual speakers so you don't have to connect external ones or rely on your poor-quality computer ones. Whether you work on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, you can easily connect to the monitor if you need extra screen real estate.

Nerd Techy writes of Desklab™, "In terms of overall design, it’s clearly one of the best. Whether you’re looking for high resolution or good color balance, the picture is crisp and clear."

It's time we make working from home easier and more efficient. Even if you're working on the go. Normally $375, the Desklab™ Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor is on sale now for $319. And if you don't need 4K resolution, you save even more by opting for the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor 1080P at just $249.

