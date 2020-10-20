Inside the Launch of New Innovative Branded Content Company Amaze Media Labs

October 20, 2020 3 min read

Corporate hospitality and experience executives Robert Tuchman and Brett Sklar and sports marketing executive Stephen Master have partnered together to establish the newly formed Amaze Media Labs. The new venture will create and experiences including branded podcasts and live and virtual events for leading brands worldwide.

The trio hatched the idea for the company over socially-distanced drinks near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year when contemplating how brands and consumers can connect in authentic and meaningful ways while in-person events are not a possibility.

Though the company does plan to provide live in-person experiences when safe to do so, its current focus is harnessing the power of passionate communities for brands through leveraging the current consumer growth in digital mediums such as live streaming and podcasts.

According to data released by Nielsen earlier this year, the total podcast audience is growing at a compound average growth rate of 20% and expected to double by 2023. “Amaze Media Labs strategically combines the reach of podcasting with the power and authenticity of the live experience to create captivating content audiences will want to engage with,” said Amaze Media Labs co-founder Robert Tuchman. “We are bringing experiential marketing for sports, entertainment, food and wine, health and wellness into the digital age by creating community and connection through transformative stories told digitally.”

Tuchman hosts the Entrepreneur Media podcast “How Success Happens” featuring his conversations with entrepreneurs and their stories of overcoming challenges and creating success. Recent guests have included TODAY show host and production company founder Al Roker, Home Depot founder Arthur Blank, and sports medicine entrepreneur Jillian Michaels.

As longtime business partners, Tuchman and Sklar successfully built and sold two Inc. 500 businesses and developed deep insight and experience over twenty years in sports, entertainment and lifestyle marketing. The pair together headed up TSE Sports and Entertainment (TSE) bought by private equity firm Pfingsten Partners in 2006 and Goviva which was acquired by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in 2015. Master, who previously came together with Tuchman and Sklar as a part of TSE, is the former head of Neilsen’s Global Sports Group where he created the Neilsen Fanalytics platform providing fan intelligence and insights to major sports properties and brands.

