Become a Global Entrepreneur and Grab This Top Language Learning App For Almost 30 Percent Off

With Memrise, you get a three-step approach to learning that helps you pick up a new language like you did when you were younger.
Image credit: Memrise

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world of business is flat and if you want to truly grow your brand, you have to look overseas. Of course, that's easier said than done. Not just for logistical reasons, but because negotiating with potential international partners is rocky if you don't speak the language. As such, it's worthwhile for any entrepreneur or aspiring entrepreneur to speak more than one language. If you're looking to learn a new language, you've come to the right place, because lifetime access to CNET's #4 best language app of 2020 is now on sale for under $100.

Memrise is one of the top language learning apps on the planet, with more than 1.5 million positive reviews. With Memrise, you get a three-step approach to learning that helps you pick up a new language like you did when you were a kid. The smart learning app adapts to every individual student and creates a learning path that is balanced by the right difficulty to keep you motivated and progressing faster. You'll focus on real-life words and phrases that will help you while traveling and become immersed in conversation with real locals and native speakers. Each day, you can set new goals and practice reminders to progress and, if you're good enough, you can join leaderboards to compete against other learners. All the while, you'll be gaining the confidence you need to speak a new language.

Memrise gives you access to top-rated learning materials for 22 languages. Normally, a lifetime subscription costs $139 but you can get one today for 28 percent off at just $99.99.

