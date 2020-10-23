Facebook Marketing

Free Webinar | Nov 5: Building a Perfect Audience To Attract Your Best Customers on Facebook

During this webinar, Bob Regnerus will discuss how to build a Facebook audience that will target prospective clients.
Image credit: d3sign | Getty Images

Where are your best customers hiding on Facebook? Most likely in plain sight, you just need to know how to engage them. 

Bob Regnerus is the cofounder of Feedstories, a video sales and marketing agency that turns stories into sales. Since 1998, he has been successfully helping his clients achieve more impact, traffic, and sales through digital media and storytelling. Over time, he developed Deep Funnel Marketing™ strategies to maximize his clients’ impact in their marketplace even as new media comes online and tactics have evolved. Bob has personally served hundreds of clients. He has spoken in 27 states, hosted a radio show on AM560-WIND in Chicago, written six books, and trained tens of thousands. Ninety-nine percent of his clients come to him via referral or after seeing one of his presentations. You can contact Bob for speaking opportunities or media inquiries at Feedstories.com.

