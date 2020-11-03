Increase Efficiency at Your Company's with This Project Management Tool

November 3, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Staying organized is hard for anyone, but it's especially difficult for entrepreneurs. When you're juggling your own schedule and trying to balance it with the needs of employees and your business, it can be extremely difficult to operate as efficiently as possible. If you're sick of missing family dinner, it's time to make your business run a little more smoothly.

Taskeo is an automated tool that can greatly simplify your life. It's designed to improve the way your team works, packed with everything you need to elevate productivity. Taskeo's toolkit includes a , a project management tool, a time-tracking and billing tool, and an appointment scheduler to get more out of every day.

With the CRM, you will never miss out on potential sales opportunities ever again. You can prioritize the biggest revenue sources and nurture the right clients at the right time, never missing a follow-up with potential new clients. As you maximize every sales opportunity, you'll see revenue rise. Plus, integrated marketing tools let you create, send, and analyze email marketing campaigns from a single hub and contact your customers with just a few clicks. You can dispatch customized broadcasts, newsletters, and campaigns whenever you're promoting something new or want to check in with customers.

Beyond sales and marketing tools, Taskeo will make your business more efficient. Project management tools help you visualize and optimize workflows, assign tasks and monitor project statuses, and stay organized no matter where your team is working. Plus, you can track the time it takes to do each task, create invoices to manage your billing, and even set up project budgeting.

Taskeo earned a Best Value 2020 award from Software Suggest and has 5 stars on Capterra and GetApp. Improve your business's with Taskeo. Right now, you can save on a number of plans: