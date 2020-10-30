Record-Setting 80 Million+ Early Voters Have Cast Their Ballots

October 30, 2020 1 min read

More than 80 million Americans have cast their ballots in the U.S. presidential election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This sets the stage "for the highest participation rate in over a century," writes Reuters.

Breaking down the numbers further, Reuters notes that the election is on a record-breaking pace, with more than 58% of 2016's total 138 million ballots already cast.

Drilling down to a state by state level, Bloomberg reports that closely-watched Texas has already surged past its total 2016 vote count with four days still left to go before Election Day. It is unclear at this time which party will benefit most from this record-setting turnout.

